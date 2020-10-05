Bradley H. Feldmann Sells 17,205 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cubic stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 218,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

