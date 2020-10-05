Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

