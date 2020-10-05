Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.06

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 22239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

