Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 449,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 238,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of Broadwind Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

