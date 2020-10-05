Brokerages Anticipate BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

BVXV stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $454.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.21.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

