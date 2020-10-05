Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

