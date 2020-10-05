Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.23 on Monday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.8% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth $37,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

