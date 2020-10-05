Brokers Issue Forecasts for STMicroelectronics NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 157,664 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

