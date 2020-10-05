Brokers Offer Predictions for Sherwin-Williams Co’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $31.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.15. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.74.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $688.98 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

