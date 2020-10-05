Brokers Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.