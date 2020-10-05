Brokers Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Services Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.88 per share for the year.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.