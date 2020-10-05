Brokers Set Expectations for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 726,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 604,960 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.