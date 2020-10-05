Brokers Set Expectations for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRWH. ValuEngine cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of TRWH opened at $27.52 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

