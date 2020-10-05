BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.25 million and $170,113.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,377 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

