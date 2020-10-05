BTU Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $41.28 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.28 million and $319,260.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004266 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,377 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

