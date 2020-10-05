Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. 16,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

