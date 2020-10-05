bZx Protocol (BZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.20 Million

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One bZx Protocol token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About bZx Protocol

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a token. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,610,067 tokens. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network.

