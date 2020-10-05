Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CMCL traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,209. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

