Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 35.4% Higher

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s share price traded up 35.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 18,017,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 2,041,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.94% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

