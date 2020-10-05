Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Shares Down 6.6%

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 533,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,001,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

