Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target to $15.50

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 251.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aphria by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,146,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.