Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

NYSE CPE opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

