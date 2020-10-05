Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 5.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. 446,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,083,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.06, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 1,440.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

