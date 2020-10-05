Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 353,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 191,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

CPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

