Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.39

Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 4237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.