Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

