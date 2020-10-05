carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,256.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.48 million and $13,256.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00266853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.01515154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00165861 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

