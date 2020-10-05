Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.00

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $183.80, with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.05.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,906,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

