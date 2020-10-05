Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.39. 362,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 397,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $357,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,617 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

