CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.14

Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 27436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

