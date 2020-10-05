Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

CX stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 88.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

