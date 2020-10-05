Cencosud (OTCMKTS:CNCOY) Trading Down 0.1%

Cencosud SA (OTCMKTS:CNCOY) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 218,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 186,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

