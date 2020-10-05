Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$7.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.25.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.40.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2390103 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

