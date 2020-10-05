Charlemagne Capital (LON:CCAP) Trading Up 9.1%

Charlemagne Capital Limited (LON:CCAP) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 10,756,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,932% from the average session volume of 529,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Charlemagne Capital Company Profile (LON:CCAP)

Charlemagne Capital Limited focuses on asset management and related activities. The Company’s equity products include a range of long-only funds, as well as long/short hedge funds. The Company’s segments include Magna, OCCO, Institutional, Specialist and Other. The Company runs pooled and segregated accounts for its institutional clients.

