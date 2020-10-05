Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of M/I Homes worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHO. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

