Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Olin worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Olin by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Olin by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Olin by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $129,462.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,111.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $12.93 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

