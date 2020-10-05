Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,090 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Primoris Services worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

