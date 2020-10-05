ChatCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,225.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, OKEx and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $106,225.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,735.23 or 0.99979108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, EXX, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, BigONE and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

