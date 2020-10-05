Chatham Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

NYSE CLDT opened at $7.83 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 5,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

