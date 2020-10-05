Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 10,596,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 2,732,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Benchmark lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

