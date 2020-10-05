Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 10,596,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 2,732,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

