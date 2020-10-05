China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Up 12.9%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 1,620,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 432,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.