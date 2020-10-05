CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34.

CRPJY opened at $17.19 on Monday. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

