Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) fell 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 725,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 427,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

