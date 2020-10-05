Christopher J. Progler Sells 4,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,366.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 381,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.