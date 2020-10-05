Chronobank Price Tops $1.06 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00265557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01512275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00164553 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.