Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.29.

TSE CGX traded down C$1.79 on Monday, hitting C$4.90. 3,544,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.91. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The firm has a market cap of $423.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

