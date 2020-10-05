Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock traded down C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.90. 3,544,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,752. The company has a market cap of $423.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.