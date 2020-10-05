Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.11

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 173469462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.47 ($0.52).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.38 ($3.21).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.77. The firm has a market cap of $541.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 57,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,915.06 ($32,555.94).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

