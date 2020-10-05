CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

CIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

CIT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in CIT Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 284,915 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

